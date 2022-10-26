Mild weather continues but afternoons will become breezy

Good Morning Central Coast! It is halfway through the work week and we have another mild (although breezy) day ahead of us.

The winds have turned more strongly onshore and while that would normally mean contending with dense fog all morning long today most of the Central Coast will be waking up to a little bit of light cloud cover and dew but not a whole lot else.

That being said marine fog is trying its best to form in western Santa Barbara County and patchy other communities. I wouldn't be surprised if some limited visibilities make morning commutes interesting. If that does happen through it will be minimal in extent.

Turning to the key factors in todays forecast. Overall it is pretty quiet with mild temps and near seasonal overnight lows but the afternoon today will be a bit breezy with some gusts forecasted to be just shy of advisory levels by the late afternoon.

Temperature wise it is really starting to feel like fall. Highs in the interior valleys and into the coastal valleys will be close to 70 degrees while the rest of the region (beaches and some valley locations) will be in the mid 60s.

Thursday a short-lived ridge moves over California but by Friday a complicated positively tiled trough will be positioned west of California. This will keep the state in a weak elongated trough but with some SW flow moving thru SoCal. The net impact of all this complexity will actually be more of the same in terms of surface weather.

The jet stream will continue to shift day after day in the region but overall the impact to what you will notice day to day will be minimal at best. Heading into the weekend and further on into Halloween. The holiday looks a bit chilly to start off the day but by the time trick or treating begins near normal comfortable temps are expected.

Even further into the extended forecast there is a chance of a low pressure system pushing through the region by Wednesday next week that will bring temps down again and could bring some light rain across the region. As it gets closer we will have many more details but that is what is coming down the pipeline.

Have a great day Central Coast.

