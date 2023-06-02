Mild weather for the weekend ahead

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

We're finally seeing a break in the "June gloom" with some sunny skies this afternoon. Those relatively clear conditions should continue throughout the weekend with some patchy clouds, especially in the morning.

If you're headed to any rodeo events this weekend the weather is looking pretty good with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the 60s for Saturday.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear early then low clouds and fog will move in later in the evening. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.

On Saturday expect low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny skies later in the day. High temperature will be in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night will be mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. High temperatures will be about 70 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Have a great weekend!