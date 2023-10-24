Mild weather today, cooler conditions to come!

Along the coast and into the interior temperatures were moderate today, with cloud cover to start the day but skies eventually cleared. The coast also saw some mild conditions.

We can expect some patchy fog and low clouds to develop overnight into the morning for the beaches, coastal valleys and interior valleys.

Temperatures look to drop everywhere Wednesday then level off for much of the extended forecast.

Most beaches and coastal valleys will see high temps fall into the 60s with interior temperatures falling to the lower 70s.

Winds will also pick up over the next couple of days with afternoon and evening winds up to and in some places topping 20 mph.

Then around Sunday, some Santa Ana winds are in the forecast and are likely to bring with them some warmer, drier weather to the Central Coast - just in time for trick or treating.