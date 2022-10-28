Mild weekend will give way to rain chances next week

Good Morning Central Coast and happy Friday!

Kicking off the morning we have a bit more marine influence than previous mornings this week. That being said as of 4AM the fog is just reaching our coastal areas. Through the morning it will spread out, dropping visibility for commutes in the coastal valleys and western beaches. Take extra caution in those spots on your morning commute.

As we move into our Friday some more mid-level clouds will move in but will not hamper afternoon conditions much. 70s for the interior valleys, 60s elsewhere.

The weekend will be a little warmer, especially inland where 80s are possible. Monday and most of Tuesday will stay dry but Tuesday night thru Wednesday will feature a storm system moving through The West.

Models are beginning to align on the storm in that they all agree something is likely. Where they don't agree yet is timing and rain potential. The American GFS is advertising a strong system with .25-1" rainfall locally but the EURO model likes a cold and breezy system, but not particularly wet with totals under .25". For the record, it should be noted that the EURO didn't even see this system on these days until today's runs. Just because it is the outlier doesn't mean it should be discounted.

There is some uncertainty about this system at this point. That said, I'll be going with the consensus on modeling that at least a moderate system. I think it is generally better to plan for the potential than simply discount it. Expect adjustments to this portion of the forecast.

Have a great Friday and weekend Central Coast!