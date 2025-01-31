Modest warming trend continues into the weekend, rain chances next Tuesday

Hello, Central Coast! We finally made it to the end of the workweek. Woohoo!

A slight warming trend kicked off on Friday as a weak ridge of high-pressure southwest of California will increase daytime highs this weekend.

A strong atmospheric river is impacting northern California and the system will not affect the southern part of the state.

The weather pattern on the Central Coast will be fairly quiet through Monday.

However, the tail end of the system will bring light periodic rain to the Central Coast through Monday.

The highest chances of any drizzle will occur Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, but may only reach the northwest tip of San Luis Obispo County.

Rainfall amounts will generally be under 0.10 inches, but the Santa Lucias will see up to around 0.50 inches.

The high-pressure system southwest of California will keep any rain chances to the north while bringing a modest warming trend each day through Sunday or Monday.

This warming trend should bring daytime highs between 65 and 75 by Sunday.

The warming will be most noticeable at night, as the warmer airmass and periods of high clouds should pull overnight lows out of the cold streak we have been in.

Northwest gusts of 25 to 40 mph will impact southwest Santa Barbara County through Sunday, with winds shifting to the southwest on Monday in advance of our storm system.

The next storm system is still on track to affect California Tuesday through Wednesday.

The peak timing for rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties is estimated to occur from noon Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The best estimates for rainfall amounts are 1-2 inches for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.