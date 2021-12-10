Watch
Monday's impactful storm comes into focus as the largest storm of the season this far

KSBY
Updated storm totals for Friday night storm
Posted at 10:07 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 13:07:09-05

Thursday's rain chance brought in significantly cooler air into the Central Coast alongside mostly clear skies.
Morning temperatures reached under freezing Friday morning and will warm slowly through the day.

It is going to warm up slowly during the daytime hours be sure to bring an extra layer if you happen to be out and about during Friday's amazing events along the Central Coast.

Cold overnight temperatures will continue for Saturday as well with interior valleys under a freezing warning until Saturday morning at 8:00 am.

The next few days will bring more mild yet chilly weather to the Central Coast before the largest storm of the season makes its way to us.
The storm is currently brewing over the Aleutian Islands in Alaska and will start to plunge south this weekend.

While a lot may change as models get a better hold on the storm over the weekend we are expecting a lot of rain from the system
As of this point, 1"-3" can be expected along the coast and coastal valleys with even higher amounts expected along south-facing ridges.
While this could change drastically as new models come in, that much rain could cause debris flows along burn scars. If you live near the Alisal Burn scar take extra caution with this storm and prepare accordingly.

It is important to keep a close eye on this forecast as it changes in the next few days.
After the storm clears sunny skies will return for Wednesday.
Have a great Weekend Central Coast!

