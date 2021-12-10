Monday's impactful storm comes into focus as the largest storm of the season this far

Thursday's rain chance brought in significantly cooler air into the Central Coast alongside mostly clear skies.

Morning temperatures reached under freezing Friday morning and will warm slowly through the day.

Good morning Central Coast! As you head out the door this morning it is a bit chilly, even falling below freezing in some spots. Grab that extra layer for today! pic.twitter.com/kUtlVwK7jw — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 10, 2021

It is going to warm up slowly during the daytime hours be sure to bring an extra layer if you happen to be out and about during Friday's amazing events along the Central Coast.

Cooler weather that brought in the rain yesterday is continuing to keep cool temperatures in place today as well. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s with sunshine and a few clouds today. Happy Friday! pic.twitter.com/ArCBmd3de7 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 10, 2021

Cold overnight temperatures will continue for Saturday as well with interior valleys under a freezing warning until Saturday morning at 8:00 am.

The cold weather that moved in with yesterday's rain will drop temperatures to freezing for Saturday morning. A freeze warning has been issued for interior valleys until 8:00 am Saturday. Remember to bring in any vulnerable plants overnight to avoid damage. pic.twitter.com/JlS186RZWH — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 10, 2021

The next few days will bring more mild yet chilly weather to the Central Coast before the largest storm of the season makes its way to us.

The storm is currently brewing over the Aleutian Islands in Alaska and will start to plunge south this weekend.

While a lot may change as models get a better hold on the storm over the weekend we are expecting a lot of rain from the system

As of this point, 1"-3" can be expected along the coast and coastal valleys with even higher amounts expected along south-facing ridges.

While this could change drastically as new models come in, that much rain could cause debris flows along burn scars. If you live near the Alisal Burn scar take extra caution with this storm and prepare accordingly.

It is important to keep a close eye on this forecast as it changes in the next few days.

After the storm clears sunny skies will return for Wednesday.

Have a great Weekend Central Coast!