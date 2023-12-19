Monday’s rain is just the start

Monday’s rainfall was moderate at times in SLO County and a little less so in Santa Barbara County. This is expected to be the weaker of the two systems this week for the Central Coast.

Some places have exceeded a half inch of rain with today’s system.

Wednesday into Thursday has much more potential. The Weather Prediction Center has already identified the area as having a risk of excessive rain on Wednesday, and the Storm Prediction Center thinks thunderstorms are possible.

Thunderstorms bring in the potential for heavier rainfall rates.

The current system will continue to produce some rain into the evening with another weak impulse Tuesday coming in to keep on and off lighter rain going through Tuesday. Temps stay mild with wind flow from the southwest.

The Wednesday system looks to arrive in the morning and keep churning away all Wednesday and potentially also Thursday as the low could spin near the Central Coast before dropping without into SoCal. This trajectory could keep the SB Southcoast in the rain into Friday.

.50-3” is possible for the Central Coast with the SB Southcoast potentially experiencing up to 5+” thru the end of the week. This is a preliminary outlook as the exact position of the low spinning and trajectory could have a lot to do with rainfall totals.

After that, a series of storms continue into The West into the New Year but most look to be centered in NorCal. Some frontal boundary crossings for the Central Coast should bring some occasional lighter rains but nothing as large as the Wednesday-Thursday is expected in the local forecast.