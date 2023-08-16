Monsoon concerns linger but the forecast calls for a look at the tropics

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning there is a lot going on, I want to first urge everyone to stay weather aware over the forecast as there are many moving parts and potentially large impacts looming.

Now is a great time to make sure you have theKSBY Microclimate Weather Appon your device.

Overnight the lingering monsoon pattern has kicked off storms in the LA Basin that are headed north. Thankfully these storms are not going to directly impact the Central Coast but they do show how much energy this air mass has and what we can expect for the afternoon.

By afternoon some storms are expected to pop up in the interior valleys, they will be short lived but still something to focus on. This activity is driven by monsoonal moisture combined with daytime heating. Any isolated thunderstorm should stay in the deep interior and dissipate as temperatures cool later this afternoon and into early this evening.

The interiors are going to be humid and hot, the perfect conditions for those storms to develop.

At the coast, it's a much different story with beaches on the cool side due to marine clouds but a steep temperature gradient as you go inland. Temps on the coasts will be in the 60s, stretching to the 80s for the coastal valleys.

Temperatures look to cool slightly on Thursday but more significantly on Friday and Saturday as a trough of low pressure off the West Coast will deepen the marine influence.

Temperatures begin to warm again Sunday through Tuesday. Something to watch next week is the possible inclusion of some tropical rainfall from a yet-to-be-named system in the lower latitudes.

This potential tropical system would be named Hillary and could introduce some moisture to Southern California and the Central Coast. We would not be in the direct path of the system but related moisture could stream to the north of it. This is something to watch as we get into the weekend and early next week.

Models indicate that the system is either potentially a tropical storm or just a little weaker on arrival to SoCal/Central Coast area (after being a much stronger storm before it gets here). Important to note that a storm *does not* need to be a hurricane to do a lot of potential damage. The amount of water and wind with thunderstorm and surge potential create a hybrid of weather conditions that California doesn't see often.

Rainfall will hug the potential track so models are putting a lot in SoCal for now but you can't breath easy on the Central Coast yet there is too much uncertainty. Even a glancing blow could deliver inch plus rain, and a more direct or lingering track could deliver more.

Have a great day Central Coast!