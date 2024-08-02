Monsoonal moisture brings lightning/fire threat as inland heat also increases

The Central Coast should prepare for a mix of weather conditions in the coming days, with thunderstorms possible in some areas and a significant heatwave inland.

Monsoonal moisture will increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms in mountain regions today and Saturday afternoon. There's also potential for storm development in interior sections of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties this afternoon and evening. While these storms could bring heavy downpours, they're expected to move quickly, limiting the risk of significant flooding. However, forecasters warn of the possibility of gusty outflow winds and dry lightning strikes in areas with less rainfall. A fire weather warning is in place for the dry-lightning threat thru 8pm.

As the weekend progresses, a high-pressure system will build over the Four Corners region, leading to a gradual warming trend. By Sunday or Monday, this could result in dangerous and significant heat risks across interior areas, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat watch from Sunday through Tuesday.

Coastal areas will experience a different pattern, with increased morning low cloud coverage and slightly cooler afternoon temperatures due to onshore flow. However, interior regions, particularly the Cuyama Valleys, may see temperatures approach heat warning levels.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the warmest days of the week, with temperatures continuing to rise. The marine layer along the coast may bring a risk of dense fog during night and morning hours, while sparing coastal sections from the intense heat inland.

As the week progresses, there's a slight chance of convective activity returning to inland and higher elevation areas, though current probabilities are low.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the high-pressure system is forecast to weaken and shift westward, bringing increased onshore flow and cooler temperatures, with more significant cooling expected on Thursday.

Residents are advised to stay informed about local weather conditions and take necessary precautions during periods of extreme heat.

