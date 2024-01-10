More advisories in place as wind picks up and waves build

A wind advisory went into effect this morning, ushering in a gusty midweek for the mountains and southwestern section of Santa Barbara County.

The advisory will bring winds in the range of 20 to 30 mph with expected gusts up to 50 mph, and will persist until 4:00 pm Wednesday.

Additionally, a high wind warning is likely for the similar area, with a high wind watch beginning at 4:00 pm Wednesday and extending through late Thursday.

People could see winds out of the Northwest 25 to 35 with gust potential to 60 and 70 mph. The key concern here could be powerful winds blowing down large objects such as trees and power lines.

Moving on to another advisory, although we’ve seen a calm ocean for the past few days, that will change, and could impact beach cities.

A high surf advisory will be in effect from 9pm tonight until 9am Friday. A Coastal Flood Advisory will also overlap from 3 AM Wednesday to noon PST Thursday.

These advisories heighten the risk of ocean drowning due to rip currents. Following a recent fatality caused by powerful waves last week, the National Weather Service urges residents to safeguard flood-prone property and refrain from entering the water during the advisory.

Another cool night is ahead of us but no hard freeze conditions or advisories in the interior Central Coast.

Turning our attention to the extended weather outlook, we can expect to remain in the 50s and low 60s across the majority of the region through the weekend and into the early part of next week.

As for precipitation chances, they are on the rise.

Beach cities may experience showers this weekend, with a 40% chance of rain on Saturday morning and night. In the rest of San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara South Coast Valley, there is a 20% chance of showers on the same day.

We won’t see an icon of rain on the forecast as the precipitation chances are at night or during a small portion of the day.

Nevertheless, if you’re planning to spend your Saturday out and about, be prepared for the possibility of rain!