More blazing heat on Saturday but relief coming

The Central Coast has seen a lot of places exceed 100 degrees the last two days. SLO was 106 today, one of the hottest temps in the country.

Interestingly it was (probably) not an official record. In 1987 there was a strong ridge of high pressure which caused a lot of regional heat and on that day SLO hit 108 but the way it was reported meant that somehow 100 from 1996 is the record you’ll often find on websites.

Statistics drama aside we didn’t see the hottest Oct. 6th in SLO but we did in Santa Maria where today’s 101 beat 96 from 1971. For coastal areas average highs on Oct. 6th are in the low to mid-70s. It should be noted that October sees a wide variance in potential for both heat and cold temps. Elsewhere most of the area was in the 90s to triple digits.

Saturday looks hot again, but winds probably make an onshore turn a little earlier as the ridge of high pressure aloft begins to slide east.

Sunday you’ll more easily notice some cooling with highs for most falling into the 80s (90s inland). Monday a cold front arrives in the PacNW and our temps fall dramatically back to average early next week. Temps rebound a little later next week.

For now, there is a heat advisory for most of the area on Saturday with that 90-100 degree potential still in play.

Marine clouds return Sunday for coastal areas and early clouds could return to interior valleys Monday.