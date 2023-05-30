More cloud cover expected, even a stray storm possible Tuesday

Good morning, Central Coast and happy Tuesday!

As many people head back to work after the holiday weekend there is more cloud cover expected as much of that May Grey transitions to June Gloom.

The fog is a little more patchy than in previous days but even with less cloud cover we will see cooler temps across the region.

The low pressure driving our cooler weather is sitting offshore but will bring the chance for some drizzle and showers in the interiors. The best chance is for the Cuyama Valley where showers could bring significant rain this afternoon.

On Wednesday a cold front arrives in our region keeping temps cooler than average. Wednesday also looks to be the cloudiest day.

This also brings another chance of drizzle in the morning hours.

The real change starts to happen by the end of the week. The most drastic temp changes will be noticeable on Saturday with our interiors warming up into the 80s.

Have a great day Central Coast!