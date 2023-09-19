More clouds over the next few days with temps heading down

The last two days have featured some early and late clouds but the Central Coast has also been bathed in some nice mid-day sunshine and temps have been pleasant.

Changes are developing as we speak with the onshore flow picking up. Wind speeds are up a little over yesterday which are currently keeping some low clouds mixed out but when the winds back off later on tonight I expect quite a bit of low cloud cover to develop both at beaches and near coastal valleys and in the interior.

This sets up a cooling trend for both Wednesday and Thursday. The high temperatures at most beach communities will return to the lower 60s with a few exceptions. Coastal valleys will cool down from the upper 70s to the lower 70s and the interior will move from the mid-80s back into the mid-70s on Wednesday and lower 70s on Thursday.

The reason for the cooldown is a trough of low pressure which is diving into the Pacific Northwest. That trough moves on and temperatures start to warm a little Friday through the weekend. I've changed my extended forecast for that time frame to make that warm-up a little more subtle I think the interior warms into the upper 70s on Friday and low 80s over the weekend with coastal valleys only warming subtly back into the low maybe mid-70s with beaches remaining in the 60s.

Temperatures look generally level to start next week perhaps down just a little bit on Monday and Tuesday across the board. The deeper extended forecast for the rest of the month shows a series of low-pressure systems tracking into the Pacific Northwest. This will bring rain to the Pacific Northwest and perhaps Northern California. I don't think we'll see any rain here locally but what this parade of low-pressure systems will do is keep temperatures mild to below average into the end of the month.