More clouds over the next few days with temps heading down

Posted at 4:53 PM, Sep 19, 2023
The last two days have featured some early and late clouds but the Central Coast has also been bathed in some nice mid-day sunshine and temps have been pleasant.

Changes are developing as we speak with the onshore flow picking up. Wind speeds are up a little over yesterday which are currently keeping some low clouds mixed out but when the winds back off later on tonight I expect quite a bit of low cloud cover to develop both at beaches and near coastal valleys and in the interior.

This sets up a cooling trend for both Wednesday and Thursday. The high temperatures at most beach communities will return to the lower 60s with a few exceptions. Coastal valleys will cool down from the upper 70s to the lower 70s and the interior will move from the mid-80s back into the mid-70s on Wednesday and lower 70s on Thursday.

The reason for the cooldown is a trough of low pressure which is diving into the Pacific Northwest. That trough moves on and temperatures start to warm a little Friday through the weekend. I've changed my extended forecast for that time frame to make that warm-up a little more subtle I think the interior warms into the upper 70s on Friday and low 80s over the weekend with coastal valleys only warming subtly back into the low maybe mid-70s with beaches remaining in the 60s.

Temperatures look generally level to start next week perhaps down just a little bit on Monday and Tuesday across the board. The deeper extended forecast for the rest of the month shows a series of low-pressure systems tracking into the Pacific Northwest. This will bring rain to the Pacific Northwest and perhaps Northern California. I don't think we'll see any rain here locally but what this parade of low-pressure systems will do is keep temperatures mild to below average into the end of the month.

