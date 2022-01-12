More clouds roll in but mild temps will continue thru the weekend

The offshore winds that drove above-average temps this week is breaking down (temporarily).

Clouds started pushing across the area this afternoon and will continue into Thursday as the ridge axis shifts into The Plains. Parts of The Plains will experience temps 15-20 degrees above average as a result over the next few days.

While cooler highs are likely into the weekend, they won't be dramatically cooler or even cooler than average.

This onshore portion of the forecast doesn't even last long. By later Friday thru the weekend offshore flow returns and more scattered 70s return to the forecast.

There is an odd area of low pressure, an upper and surface low that continues to spin off the SoCal coast. This is pumping some cloud cover into the area but also a passing trough to the north is also doing the same.

The strength of the offshore event setting up late Friday into Saturday needs to be watched. I think it is probably more of a SoCal thing but the Southcoast could get in on some high wind potential with gusts 35-50. That offshore event should weaken a little by Sunday.

The item to watch next week continues to be the upper low off the SoCal coast. I've said before that I don't think this could do much locally, and I'll stick by that at the moment. I think the other headline in the extended is the lack of real rain potential. Looks like more ridging setting up later next week.

Some models are showing some rain potential at the end of the month, we could use it or we'll keep eating away at the seasonal surplus (since Oct. 1) on rain which is only 1-3". For the month we are running about a 1-1.5" shortage.