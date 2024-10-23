More fantastic fall weather before cool and windy weather arrives next week

We'll have a beautiful end to the week with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. However, a significant weather shift is on its way this weekend, bringing strong winds, cooler temperatures, and a perhaps a small chance of light rain.

High clouds will drift across the region this evening and Thursday, but otherwise, expect clear skies and sunshine to dominate the rest of the week. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average, reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s near the coast and soaring into the upper 80s and lower 90s in the interior valleys. The night and morning offshore wind pattern with afternoon onshore wind will continue.

Night and Morning Fog: The Southcoast should start to see some night and morning low clouds and fog, possibly even dense at times. This is due to a shallow marine layer developing over the coastal waters.

Weekend Weather Shift: A major change in the weather pattern will begin late this weekend and continue into next week. A strong weather system will move into the region, bringing a significant drop in temperatures, strong winds, and a perhaps a slight chance of rain.

Strong Winds Expected: The most significant impact from this system will be the potential for strong winds, especially Sunday night through Wednesday. These winds could be strong enough to warrant Wind Advisories across a large portion of the region, including the coasts and coastal valleys. The strongest winds are expected in the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, the western Santa Ynez Range, and along the Santa Barbara County Southwest Coast.

Cooler Temperatures: By Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will plummet 15-20 degrees cooler than this week's highs, with most areas only reaching the 60s. Coastal valleys may see temperatures in the lower 70s, while higher elevations could struggle to get much above 40 degrees.

Chance of Rain: Along with the wind and cooler temperatures, there is a slight chance of light rain Sunday night through Tuesday. This rain is not expected to be significant, with most areas receiving less than a tenth of an inch, if any at all.

Down the road: A series of similar cold fronts slide thru the state into early November. Models are not bullish about significant rain, though some light rain events are possible. The series of fronts will crank up the winds and keep temps generally cooler than average.

