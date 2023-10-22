More gusty winds and cooler conditions are expected through Monday

Hello, Central Coast! I hope you are all having a wonderful Sunday so far.

Our transition into the new work week is going to look quite similar to the conditions we saw over the course of the weekend. This is all due to a low-pressure system that will move southward over California through Monday night, bringing cooler than normal temps, winds, and the possibility of showers. We are also expecting to see some warming and dry conditions for Tuesday through Friday, with continued offshore winds. Let’s dive in!

Our latest models indicate that the upper low is currently churning over northern California and it will continue sliding south through the region late tonight into Monday. The main impacts from this low-pressure system are expected to be gusty winds and light showers.

As for winds, we are expecting to see northwest to north wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph, which is anticipated through Monday afternoon.

A new Wind Advisory has been issued for the southwest of Santa Barbara County and Ventura County. Wind gusts are expected to move from 30 to 50 mph along the south coast near Gaviota and Refugio.

This advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Monday, but there is a possibility it may need to be extended for some areas on Monday evening, as wind gusts will remain quite strong during the evening hours.

Light-isolated to scattered showers are expected to impact eastern Los Angeles County by late tonight or early Monday morning. As for the Central Coast, we are not expecting to see any rain as we head into the new workweek. We will definitely be starting off with wide-spread clouds across the Central Coast, as winds continue moving into the area from the north.

As we take a look at the 7-Day KSBY Microclimate Forecast, the low-pressure system is expected to depart during the early half of the week and this will cause the Central Coast to see gradual warming and weaker winds throughout the latter half of the week.

But we are expecting to see a shift in the weather pattern as cooler conditions will make their way to the interior areas by Sunday.

Have a wonderful Sunday, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines on the Central Coast.