More hot temps Saturday for many but a cooling trend is in sight

Continued Heat Wave for some but, Cooling Trend on the Horizon

The Central Coast is in the grip of a persistent heat wave, with dangerously hot conditions continuing through the weekend. Strong high pressure aloft over the Western United States is limiting the cooling onshore flow, leading to sweltering temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains.

Near-Record Heat

Today's temperatures were near record levels, particularly in the inland valleys and mountains. However, four years ago an epic heatwave slammed the area so a lot of the records are all-time records.

Excessive Heat Warnings Remain in Effect

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for the valleys, mountains, and deserts through at least Saturday evening. Residents are urged to take precautions to stay safe in the heat, including staying hydrated, avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and seeking shade or air-conditioned spaces whenever possible.

Gusty Winds and Critical Fire Weather

Gusty Sundowner winds are expected to strengthen on Saturday and Sunday evenings, potentially reaching advisory levels. This, combined with the hot and dry conditions, will contribute to critical fire weather conditions, especially in southern Santa Barbara County and the mountains.

Cooling Trend on the Horizon

A welcome cooling trend is expected to develop over the weekend and into early next week as an upper-level trough digs into the Pacific Northwest. This will bring a return of low clouds and fog to the coast, potentially as early as Saturday morning, offering some relief from the heat.

Slight Chance of Monsoonal Moisture

There's a slight chance of monsoonal moisture pushing into the region over the weekend, with some forecast models suggesting the possibility of precipitation in the mountains and deserts. However, the probability of rain remains low, and most areas are expected to stay dry.

Looking Ahead

The cooling trend is expected to continue into the middle of next week, with temperatures returning to near normal by Wednesday. Onshore flow will bring a return of low clouds and fog to the coast and some inland valleys, providing a much-needed break from the heat.

