More "June Gloom" continues to start the new week, some sunshine each afternoon

The weekend had a few very welcome pockets of sunshine but the overwhelming pattern was that well known "June Gloom". The scattered showers we were expecting rolled through the region consistently bringing most communities a few hundredths of an inch of rain. Our one piece of good forecast "luck" is that the area of strong thunderstorms that was foretasted to set up shop over San Luis Obispo County stayed just offshore. This brought quite the light show to Pismo Beach and surrounding beach towns but thankfully didn't impact us too much.

Looking into the work week low pressure is continuing to linger across the west coast, this means more cloud cover and cool/showery conditions through the day today into early Tuesday morning, before we see an onshore flow pattern really set up.

Low cloud cover and dense fog pressing into the coastal valleys is bringing light mist across many communities pre-dawn but will clear out as the fog does by mid morning.

Today temps will stay on the cool side. Most locations in the 60s with interiors in the 70s.

For Monday night and Tuesday, the low clouds are expected to persist through the day, with perhaps a few locations throughout the Central Coast becoming partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon.

Sometime during the midweek, there will be another weak low-pressure system that will approach the area, as it will bring a return of cool and showery weather.

We will see temps in the 7-day forecast range in the high 60s for some areas like San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara. While our interior valleys, like Paso Robles, will continue to stay on the warmer side.

