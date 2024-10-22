More mild weather on the way but early next week could bring a rain chance

Get ready for more mild weather on the Central Coast on Wednesday. We will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 70s along the coast and even reaching the 80s and low 90s in the valleys.

A Bit of Technical Detail:

This warm-up is thanks to high-pressure over the region, which will also help to keep the skies clear. However, don't be surprised if you see some low clouds and fog along the beaches, especially in the mornings and evenings. This is due to the interaction of the cool ocean air with the warmer land temperatures. Morning offshore winds turning back onshore in the afternoon is a key component to the forecast.

Looking Ahead:

Thursday looks to feature similar weather but the Southcoast could see a few more clouds if an eddy circulation spins up, but I think it is probably more of a Ventura and LA County possibility. The Central Coast will stay sunny and warm, thanks to offshore winds.

The Weekend and Beyond:

As we head into the weekend, expect a gradual cooling trend. Friday will still be mild, but some mid-level clouds will move in, making for partly cloudy skies. By Saturday, the ridge of high pressure will weaken, allowing for more onshore flow and a return of the marine layer. This means cooler temperatures and a chance of morning clouds, especially along the coast.

Sunday and Monday are still a bit uncertain, but it looks like a trough of low pressure will move through the area, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of clouds.

There's also a possibility of some northerly winds on Monday, which could bring in

even cooler air. There is a 'chance' of a shower Monday or Tuesday as a front slides thru the area but most models suggest if it happens any precip would be very light. The deeper extended forecast looks like a series of weakening fronts die over the Central Coast. The next effect would be winds and onshore flow and controlled (cool) temperatures.

In Summary:

Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures while they last! The next few days will be perfect for outdoor activities. Just be sure to keep an eye on the forecast for the weekend, as some changes are on the way early next week.

