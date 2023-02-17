More mild weather on the way into next week ahead of many rain chances

Good Morning Central Coast!

Clear skies and light offshore winds with limited cloud cover set the stage for a record-cold morning in Santa Barbara. Thursday morning they got down to 32 degrees, tying their daily temperature record. Elsewhere temperatures missed record lows by a degree or two or three.

Normal lows this time of year in coastal areas are in the lower 40s. Temps in the low 30s are expected once again this morning. There is a frost advisory in place for some our coastal valleys through 8AM.

The daytime recovery will actually pretty good considering how cold the start was, generally 50s and lower 60s.

Both the lows and highs moderate over the next few mornings and afternoons.

We'll see highs eventually get into the mid to upper 60s before big changes next week.

Tuesday or Wednesday a large trough dips into California and based on current modeling it looks like that trough sits and allows a low-pressure rotation to pump ample moisture into the region for several days in a row and even when that feature moves off it could continue to be active into early March.

The American GFS model has been trending to a concerningly wet period in weather beginning the 22nd and continuing into early March showing 4-10" of rain (possibly more depending on elevation enhancement) but it needs to be said this is VERY early to talk about specifics other than to raise awareness about the potential in this period of the forecast.

The Climate Prediction Center's outlook for March came out today. Cold for the Central Coast looks more likely, and despite a quick start the rest of the month is less clear. NorCal should stay wet but here there is still some question.

There is no change in the week-to-week US Drought Monitor for the entire state of CA.

Have a great day Central Coast!