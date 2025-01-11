More offshore wind in the forecast with SoCal fire danger continuing

We're in for another round of gusty weather this weekend in SoCal with advisories for both wind and fire weather conditions. While today's offshore winds diminished this afternoon, we're keeping an eye on two more wind events on the horizon.

Tonight and Saturday:

A weak north wind event will develop tonight as high pressure builds into the San Joaquin Valley. This will bring gusty conditions to interior valleys and the western Santa Barbara Southcoast, but nothing too intense. Expect cooler temperatures in wind-sheltered areas, with some inland valleys dipping into the 20s tonight.

Saturday will see a slight decrease in high pressure, leading to weaker offshore winds. While not as strong as today, you'll still notice a northeast breeze, especially in canyons and passes. Temperatures will cool slightly, but remain above normal for this time of year.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast beaches, from 6 AM Saturday to noon Sunday. Beachgoers are urged to exercise caution as large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet and dangerous rip currents are expected. These conditions pose a significant risk of ocean drowning, with rip currents capable of pulling swimmers and surfers out to sea. The powerful waves can also cause injuries, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Rock jetties are particularly hazardous in these conditions and should be avoided entirely.

Sunday:

Get ready for another round of gusty offshore winds Saturday night into Sunday. This time, we're expecting a classic northeast wind event, with the strongest gusts focused in higher elevations. Locally 15-25mph NE winds are likely at higher elevations and offshore to about 15 in the coastal valleys and near beaches. Wind advisories/warnings are likely for SoCal. A high wind watch ad red flag warnings have already been posted for Saturday night thru Sunday, and we can't rule out the possibility of some low-end wind warnings. These winds will usher in cooler air, dropping temperatures a few degrees.

Early Next Week:

Winds will weaken slightly on Monday, but another moderate to strong offshore wind event is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. This event can potentially bring strong, gusty northeast winds to the region, increasing fire danger. Again, this is mainly is SoCal with some similar wind direction but not speed here on the Central Coast.

Looking Ahead:

Thursday is a bit of a wildcard. An upper-level low pressure system off the coast will keep a weaker offshore flow in place. There's a slight chance this system could bring some very light rain to the southern parts of the Central Coast, but any rainfall amounts would likely be trivial, if it happens. I'm not going with it in the graphical forecast yet.

Stay Safe:

If your travles take you south, with the gusty winds and dry conditions, fire danger will be elevated throughout the weekend and into next week. Please be cautious and take steps to protect yourself. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts and heed any warnings or advisories issued by officials.

