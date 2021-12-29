More rain (and even some snow) are possible with the last rainstorm of 2021 on the Central Coast

Yet another storm is passing through the Central Coast Wednesday but alongside a set of storms this December we are in a much better place when it comes to drought conditions.

Wednesday's storm will move into San Luis Obispo County before sagging south and making for a very damp day along our South coast and into Ventura and LA counties where the vast majority of the rain will fall. Continued rainy conditions will last through much of the day Wednesday, with the most intense rain to the South.

The pattern will last through the morning Thursday before eventually clearing to some patchy rain Thursday afternoon. Friday will begin clearing to a sunny New Year's Day.

All said and done this storm will bring less than half an inch of rain to most of the Central Coast with the notable exception of the South-coast where over an inch is likely.

Elsewhere in Santa Barbara County, there is a chance for some slush and snow on the highest peaks as this storm passes by. This risk has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 7:00 PM Thursday.

The roads will be hazardous with the combination of some slick roads, gusts upwards of 40 mph, and accumulating rain/snow lowering visibility. Take extra caution on the roads through Thursday.

Aside from the storm temperatures are still about 10 degrees cooler than normal with highs only reaching into the mid-50s, and overnight lows dipping below freezing in interior valleys.

Temperatures Thursday will remain cool, about 10 degrees below normal, highs will be in the mid-50s lows will reach into the 30s, cooler in the interior valleys. pic.twitter.com/ZuDLwxV68s — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 29, 2021

Once the rain clears the clouds will start to go with them, more sunshine will move in for Thursday (alongside a few small rainstorms) then mostly clear skies for Friday.

2022 will start off with abundant sunshine on Saturday with some more to start the week.

After today's rain dissipates sunshine will move in with the start of 2022 shining with abundant sunshine!

There is some indication that Tuesday of next week could see some rain but the models don't have a great hold on that storm yet. pic.twitter.com/I8BJPjc9Iu — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 29, 2021

Tuesday next week is our next chance for accumulating precipitation with a possible storm. We will bring you the latest information on that chance as it gets closer.

Have a great Wednesday Central Coast!