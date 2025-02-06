More rain and wind into the overnight hours

An atmospheric river storm system is impacting the Central Coast, bringing moderate to heavy rain and strong winds to the region. Rain will continue overnight, wrapping up in the morning.

Snow levels are very high, 7500-8000ft. Today's storm has yet to produce any flood-related advisories. In general, this is a beneficial rain, outside of the wind concerns.

Wind Impacts

The entire Central Coast is currently under either a High Wind Warning or Wind Advisory:

High Wind Warning: A High Wind Warning is in effect for all mountain areas in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties until 9 PM PST this evening. This includes the Santa Lucia Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. Expect extremely strong south winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. These winds are capable of downing trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages and making travel extremely hazardous.

Wind Advisory: A Wind Advisory is in effect for all other areas of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties until 4 AM PST Friday. This includes the coastal regions, inland valleys, and the Cuyama Valley. Expect south winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. These winds can still cause damage and lead to power outages.

Heavy Rainfall

In addition to the strong winds, this storm is bringing moderate to heavy rainfall to the region. Coastal and valley areas can expect 0.50 to 1.00 inch of rain before all is said and done with this system, while the foothills and mountains could see 1.00 to 2.00 inches. Localized amounts of up to 3 inches are possible. This heavy rain may lead to localized flooding, especially in areas with poor drainage. But certainly some areas of ponding water are a minor local concern. Use caution during travel.

Weekend Outlook

Dry weather is expected for the weekend and into early next week, with temperatures remaining below normal. Locally breezy to windy offshore winds are in the forecast:

However, another storm system is possible around the middle of next week, which could bring more rain to the region.

