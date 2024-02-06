More rain but not a huge storm

The Central Coast is in clean-up mode after power winds with gusts 70-80mph hit the region along with flooding rainfall.

Generally, SLO county saw less rain than Santa Barbara County so far.

Right now, SoCal is getting drilled by the atmospheric river part of the storm. This is what hit the Central Coast yesterday.

The Central Coast is in the larger upper-level trough behind the atmospheric river. New rain should range from light in northern SLO county to .50-1.75” in Southern Santa Barbara County with locally more in the hills and mountains.

One flood watch remains for the mountains of Santa Barbara County and the Southcoast. This is due to the rain already received and also the additional potential in the forecast.

While most of the new rain should be pockets of rain with some heavier downpours, thunderstorms are still possible thru Tuesday.

Interestingly, we aren’t even done after Tuesday. Later Wednesday another trough moves through in the evening for more showers, but accumulations with this are expected to be under .25”

After that, we finally look to get into some quieter weather Thursday thru the weekend and into next week.