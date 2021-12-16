More rain falls on the Central Coast Thursday ahead of a sunny, albeit windy weekend

A raincoat and umbrella are key Thursday morning as more rain falls across the Central Coast.

Late Wednesday night more rain moved into the region, slowly spreading south through the morning hours.

Burr! It is chilly and raining in Avila Beach this morning. Rain is coming down steadily across San Luis Obispo County, be sure to grab an umbrella and extra layer today! pic.twitter.com/r6FkN6OdvW — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 16, 2021

The system producing this rain is sitting very close to the ground so many radar sights are not picking up the full extent of the system. All said and done...it is damp and cold due to this system.

Over the morning hours, the rain will spread out and head south becoming more disorganized as the morning goes on.

In San Luis Obispo we can expect up to 1/2 an inch of rain from this system. Elsewhere near a quarter of an inch is expected, eventually dying out near the South Coast.

The storm is continuing to pump cool air into the Central Coast and will keep temperatures low, only reaching the upper 50s today will continued chilly conditions.

Temperatures today will be a bit on the chilly side mainly in the upper 50s across the Central Coast. We will also see some rain falling through much of the morning keeping conditions cool. pic.twitter.com/iBBdy1EQun — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 16, 2021

By the evening winds will shift to become offshore bringing in clearer air and sunny skies. Friday will start off gusty, especially along the passes and canyons of the Santa Lucia range. Sunny skies continue into early next week when the pattern shifts again.

Thursday will continue to be rainy for the morning but by the evening winds will shift offshore and push out clouds leaving clear skies with some gusty conditions as well. The offshore push will last through the weekend ahead of a more active pattern for next week. pic.twitter.com/12eLRg344e — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 16, 2021

Early next week there is an indication of a more active pattern including multiple rain chances leading up to Christmas and even through the end of the month. These are still a long way out so little is certain but we will keep a close eye on it going forward.

Have a great Thursday Central Coast.