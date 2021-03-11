More rain, snow, and thunderstorm chances Thursday

We welcomed rain back to the Central Coast late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning.

This cold storm system brought with it thunderstorms, hail, and snow, causing traffic pile-ups in several locations.

Cal Poly so far saw the most rain, topping over an inch by Tuesday afternoon!

Click here to see how much rain fell so far near you.

Showers, low elevation snow, and a slight chance of thunderstorms continue Thursday -- and for some areas even into Friday.

An upper level low drifts across San Luis Obispo County Thursday morning and Santa Barbara County Thursday afternoon, increasing potentials for thunderstorm activity.

ksby

Thursday's rain could add another half an inch of rain to some areas!

ksby

Snow levels are expected to lower to 2500-3000 feet Wednesday night.

Extra snow accumulations could make for more dangerous driving conditions.

Up to an inch of snow is possible in the Cuyama Valley and Carrizo Hills.

We still have a Winter Storm Warning for the Santa Barbara County Mountain areas.

ksby

Additional snow accumulations could be 4-8 inches for elevations above 4000 feet and down to a dusting for elevations around 2500 feet.

High surf is expected to peak Wednesday night, with local sets up to 12 feet along with dangerous rip currents.

ksby

That advisory is expected to expire Thursday.

Cooler temperatures will also be continuing Thursday, with temperatures 10-20 degrees below normal in most areas.

A warming and drying trend is expected Friday afternoon but we could see some light rain return by Monday.

Stay safe out there!