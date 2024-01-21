More rain will scatter throughout the Central Coast until Monday morning

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Saturday. The main headline for this weekend is the rain. We are expecting to see periods of rain through Monday as a series of storms move through the area. We are however expecting dry and warmer conditions for the remainder of next week. Meteorologist Vivian Rennie and I will be tracking these storms as they pass through. Let’s dive in!

Here is a look at your Interactive Radar!

The first round of rain moved through the region earlier this morning with minimal impacts. The western part of San Luis Obispo County had between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain. Amounts rapidly dropped off to the southern part of the Central Coast with most areas seeing a quarter to half inch range, and most of those closer to a quarter than a half.

Below is a look at some of the totals from Friday night through 11 a.m. Saturday Morning our Meteorologist Vivian Rennie tracked earlier today.

This evening we are expecting to see a very similar situation with rain dropping throughout many areas of the Central Coast around 5 pm. We are expecting to see the rain sticking with us for the remainder of Saturday evening. Models have indicated that most of the rain will be passing throughout the overnight hours.

Showers will then slowly increase into Sunday morning. Showers will be scattered and not many areas on the Central Coast will get rain much rain. However, rain amounts should be less than a quarter inch in most areas except in the western part of San Luis Obispo County where up to around a half inch is possible along the coast and as much as an additional inch or two in the coastal mountains.

Our models indicate that stronger systems are moving in the region Sunday night into Monday. This system will generate higher rainfall rates and even some possible thunderstorms.

We are expecting to see an additional inch of rain in most areas by then.

The rain is expected to taper off Monday afternoon with a distinct shift to a drier northwest flow Monday evening. We will later begin to see dry and warmer conditions by Tuesday with some breezy north winds still possible in the mountains.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate Ap[p for the latest weather headlines.

