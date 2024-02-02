More rainfall is expected to hit the Central Coast this weekend

Hello, Central Coast! We’ve finally made it to the weekend. Happy Friday! We’re expecting to see more rain as we head into the weekend. We are expecting dry weather for most areas on Friday and Saturday except for some scattered light showers, mainly north of Point Conception and in the mountains. A second and likely much stronger storm will arrive Saturday night and Sunday with periods of moderate to heavy rain through at least Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory remains in place for both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties through this weekend. Let’s dive in!

There is a possibility we could easily see more showers Friday for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties along with light precipitation lingering for the Ventura County mountains and near the I-5 Corridor.

Some scattered light showers are expected to occur in the mountains and north of Point Conception on Friday and most of the Central Coast is expected to remain dry Friday and Saturday. However, gusty west winds up to 40 mph are expected to kick up by late morning along the coast south of Pt Conception. With skies clearing and cooler air settling in, overnight lows Friday night are expected to drop several degrees from the previous nights with lows in the 30s and 40s for much of the areas near the coast and valleys.

There’s a chance we will see the next band of rain heading to the Central Coast by early as late Saturday afternoon or during the evening. This would mainly be in the form of warm frontal rain which is typically on the lighter side, though in this case with strong moisture advection due to the presence of the atmospheric river and the development of very strong low-level forcing from on the south-facing mountains, rainfall is expected to be very heavy at times.

Models have indicated that we could see a lengthy period of heavy rain develop late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday and Monday. Rainfall rates are expected to easily reach a half inch per hour, especially in the south-facing mountains. Most smaller streams will fill quickly after the rain begins creating flooding of local roads. The Ventura River has at least a 25% chance of reaching flood stage by Monday morning. But even the larger rivers like the Santa Ynez and Santa Clara Rivers will likely see significant rises as well.

A High Surf Advisory remains in place for both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through Saturday until 5 pm. An extended period of high surf will continue to impact the beaches. High surf will persist through Sunday or Monday. We saw large waves on Thursday and we are expecting that on Friday as well. All west-facing beaches will see surf over 8 feet, with the Ventura Coast peaking at 12 feet, and the Central Coast at 18 feet.

The largest storm of the season will begin late Saturday night into Sunday as an upper low is expected to spin down the coast and merge with another upper low moving in from the west. Much of the rain of expected to stick with us through at least Wednesday.

Have a great day, Central Coast! Please be cautious and weather-aware this weekend. Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.