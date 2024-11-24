More rainfall is headed to the Central Coast on Sunday and continues through Tuesday

Weather headlines:

-An unsettled weather pattern with periods of rain is forecast for southwest California into next week.

-More widespread moderate rain is possible late Sunday through Tuesday, focused across the Central Coast.

Detailed forecast:

Relatively benign weather is on track through Sunday afternoon, although periods of light showers or drizzle are possible just about anywhere.

Additional rainfall amounts through this period will generally be very light and under a tenth of an inch.

A low-pressure system that will take on the features of a small atmospheric river is expected to develop across the Central Coast late Sunday and potentially continue through Tuesday.

Winds will continue to be a bit of a bother, with some gusts still up to 35 mph. However, this is a bit calmer than last night, so the previous wind advisory has expired.

That storm will bring more widespread substantial rain to all of the Central Coast and eventually all of Southern California.

The rain will begin with a small pocket of showers potentially by early Sunday morning. It's so small that many will not notice.

The rain will begin Sunday evening, again starting in north San Luis Obispo County, and will head south.

By the start of the Monday morning commute, heavy rain will have set up for much of the Central Coast. This could cause some very tricky road conditions, especially before dawn.

Through much of the day, the pockets of heavy rain will continue. Eventually, it will break to lighter rain with some lingering wind gusts and the rain will push south.

Minor flooding may be possible, especially across the Central Coast and adjacent mountains.

Rain totals will be greater than our Friday-Saturday system but thankfully are still well below flooding thresholds across the region. The ridges and peaks of the Santa Lucia and Santa Ynez range mountains will see the most, interior valleys are on the other side of that coin.

On Tuesday the storm will move south and leave some lingering rain possibilities alongside a bit of a dreary day.

Increased moisture and clouds associated with the atmospheric river will continue the warming trend for overnight lows with below-average daytime temperatures likely continuing through Tuesday.

By Wednesday, some clearing will be in the forecast and we will stay cool but dry into late next week.