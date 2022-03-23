More records possible today as next week's storm comes into more focus

Happy Wednesday Central Coast!

Record high temperatures yesterday will keep us very warm today as well. Especially in the interior valleys. Some onshore breeze has dropped temperatures at the coasts slightly.

Temperatures in our interior valleys will still be nearing record highs but along the coasts some onshore flow has knocked a few degrees off. Although we will still be very much above normal for this time of year. pic.twitter.com/zEuLXiLyXe — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 23, 2022

Record breaking temperatures will ease over the next few days but we will still be well above normal for the next few days. By the middle of the weekend a large storm will be nearing us and will drop temperatures significantly before our large system moves in!

Over the next 7 days we will see some big changes, record highs are still likely today in the interior valleys, slightly cooler at the coasts. Marine influence moves back in and keeps us mild through Sunday. Early next week a large system brings us a chance for much needed rain. pic.twitter.com/rgpZMXR9pt — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 23, 2022

Have a good week Central Coast!