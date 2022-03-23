Watch
More records possible today as next week's storm comes into more focus

Happy Wednesday Central Coast!
Record high temperatures yesterday will keep us very warm today as well. Especially in the interior valleys. Some onshore breeze has dropped temperatures at the coasts slightly.

Record breaking temperatures will ease over the next few days but we will still be well above normal for the next few days. By the middle of the weekend a large storm will be nearing us and will drop temperatures significantly before our large system moves in!

Have a good week Central Coast!

