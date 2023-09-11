More remains of Tropical Storm Jova will pass through the Central Coast Monday morning

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Sunday.

We have been experiencing some humidity and rain on the Central Coast, as the remains of Tropical Storm Jova have passed through areas along the south coast and other areas in our area over the course of the weekend. We are expecting to see some additional moisture from the tropical storm Monday morning and a cooling trend is on the way on Tuesday. Let's dive in!

We are expecting to have another warm muggy evening on Sunday through Monday. Our models indicate some additional moisture from Tropical Storm Jova will be present tomorrow morning, as the airmass is still somewhat unstable.

The south coast is expected to see the additional moisture from the tropical storm around 8 a.m. on Monday, and other areas south of San Luis Obispo are expected to see a majority of that moisture around 10 a.m.

With tropical moisture expected to be present on the Central Coast, we are not expecting any marine layer there, however, low clouds are lingering just off the coastline and should move in with some pockets of dense fog overnight.

A cooling trend will begin Tuesday with near to below-normal temperatures for the rest of the week.

As you take a look at the KSBY 7-Day Forecast, you can see Paso will see temps above average on Monday and by Tuesday conditions are expected to be much cooler for the remainder of the work week.

San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara will see temps ranging throughout the 70s as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be noticeably cooler, as a trough develops along the West Coast. The marine layer will eventually fill in across along Central Coast beaches, though it may take until Wednesday for areas on the south coast to see it. The cooler conditions on the way will cause highs to drop slightly below normal on Tuesday, then 4-8 degrees below normal on Wednesday.

Have a wonderful Saturday, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for all the latest weather headlines.