More shower potential in the forecast

A weak front will either slide thru the area or stall on Wednesday into Thursday. In our forecast, we are going for a stall. A few showers are possible but if there are some, the accumulation potential is low and diminishes the further south you go.

I think most folks will just have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday.

There is much better potential for rain later Friday into Saturday. This is a deeper trough of low pressure and rain could be in the .25-.75” range with the SLO county North Coast seeing as much as 1”

Otherwise, we’ll see standard winter-fare on temps with highs in the 60s most of the week.

The storm pattern in the Pacific is rather active. While we are not getting hit directly by much the storms are putting energy in the water and that energy will be arriving this week in the form of large waves. The waves will also combine with large tides which will produce areas of coastal flooding.

The current high surf advisory and marine hazard statement in place for the Central and Southcoast will become a high surf warning and high surf advisory respectively Thursday morning through Saturday. There is also a coastal flood warning for the combined action of the high waves and tide for the Central Coast and a coastal flood advisory for the Southcoast for similar conditions but just not as much wave action.

After the Friday-Saturday system, there is a chance of perhaps having to add Sunday in for a few light showers. After that another small and fast-moving splash-and-dash is possible on the 3rd with most systems in the Pacific storm train heading to locations further north.