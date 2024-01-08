More waves to come & cold weather to stay

Things have cooled down substantially this weekend, as we experience some of the coldest overnight temps of the season.

Today was another windy one with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 mph along the Central Coast. The Wind advisory will stay in place through tonight, with winds mainly impacting the area east of the Santa Barbara County mountains where gusts may reach up to 60 mph.

Cold and dry weather is expected to continue early in the week from Monday till Wednesday. Then around Wednesday or Thursday there is a possibility of light moisture near the northern and interior regions of the Central Coast.

The High Surf Advisory will stay in effect until Monday morning, after which wave heights will drop below warning levels temporarily, with another round of large waves returning later in the week.

Those waves mean there will be a chance for Coastal Flood Advisories on Wednesday and Thursday.