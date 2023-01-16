More winds and rain Monday, pattern shifts to sunshine this week

Good Morning Central Coast!

After weeks of rain system after rain system the end (or some relief) is on the way. Moderate to heavy rain is continuing into the morning hours Monday before a big shift in our pattern takes over this week.

This current round of rain will mainly bring rain in the overnight into early morning hours, before turning to scattered storms in the early afternoon. With the early afternoon storms there is the potential for some isolated stronger storms that will include a few rumbles of thunder and lightning strikes. As always remember that "when thunder roars, head indoors". This system will continue to bring slight rain chances into early Tuesday morning.

For most locations we are looking at a few hundredths to a third of an inch of rain. That is on top of the 1-1.5" of rain that has fallen in the past 24 hours across the region.

Up to date rainfall can be found here.

Even with the rainfall totals from this storm much lower than the previous storms that have battered our coast it is still important to keep a close eye on flooding potential as most of the area is already soaked with little room for the rain to go.

Aside from the rain the main hazard from this system is the winds. Sustained winds from the North West will stick around 15-25mph but gusts to 40 mph are expected through the daytime hours.

There is a high surf advisory and a coastal flooding advisory for San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, both in place until Tuesday at 10 p.m..

For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 14 feet with dangerous rip currents.

Other than some lingering showers early, Tuesday should dry, breezy, and cool.

This will be the first day in a changing pattern that will bring us much more sunshine. Another quick system will push through the region Thursday. Then more sunshine returns... finally!

Have a great day Central Coast!