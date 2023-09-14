Morning cloud and afternoon sun will continue to dominate the pattern

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off Thursday morning there is a significant layer of marine influence moving onshore and bringing some visibility concerns for the interior valleys. Simply cloud cover is expected in lower elevations.

Onshore flow is helping keep our temps on the cooler side. Wednesday dealt with those overnight foggy conditions and morning clouds, but we did get to enjoy some clearing in the afternoon.

We will see very similar conditions for today.

Our conditions will not change much in the next two days. The sun-cloud mix will continue with beaches in the mid 60s, coastal valleys in the mid 70s, and interiors in the mid 80s.

Our seven-day forecast is showing a minor dip in temperatures on Monday across the board.

In the meantime, mild temps will continue thanks to that onshore flow

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!