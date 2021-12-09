Morning rain Thursday will give way to cooler conditions this weekend

Thursday morning started off with a large system of rain moving in from the north. This storm will not only bring measurable rain to the Central Coast but also cooler air that will stick around into the weekend.

The rain will continue to move southeast through Thursday morning.

As the morning progresses the storm will move south, intensifying over hilltops and continuing to usher in cool conditions. By mid-morning the rain will be tapering off in San Luis Obispo County, it will take until the early afternoon for all of the Central Coast to clear. pic.twitter.com/ftLXi5FU8X — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 9, 2021

When this storm is all said and done up to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible with localized increased accumulation along some north-facing ridges.

Along the south coast, a bit of a rain shadow has developed leading to much less rain from this system.

When today's system is all said and done we can expect up to a quarter of an inch of rain along the Central Coast. Localized heavier amounts are possible along ridges but the least amount will be along the south coast where a rain shadow will keep much rain from accumulating. pic.twitter.com/OtKRRHKKrD — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 9, 2021

Thursday's system is very quick moving and is more of a splash-and-dash go at precipitation. Behind the front, much cooler conditions will persist with high temperatures only a few degrees warmer than overnight lows.

Temperatures today will not climb much from the overnight lows. The mid to upper 50s are expected throughout the area with warmest temperatures still below normal for this time of year. pic.twitter.com/OhwSysnFow — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 9, 2021

Cooler conditions will stick around through the weekend with mostly clear skies during the afternoon hours.

Early next week a low-pressure system well to our north will mix up the forecast significantly by bringing an impactful rain event to the Central Coast.

While the system is still quite distant many models agree that impacts will be felt along the central coast.

Here is what we know so far, this system will be felt over Monday and Tuesday of Next week with large rainfall totals.

Monday and Tuesday next week will bring a major impactful storm to the Central Coast. While the storm is still distant we do know that lots of rain is expected, inches in some areas, alongside potential hazards in and around burn scars. Stay up to date as the storm nears. pic.twitter.com/Ym55CZtpJl — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 9, 2021

Current forecasts show 1"-3" inches possible in coastal valleys and up to 5" locally in spots that tend to see more rain along slopes where more orographic lifting takes place (think regions like Rocky Butte).

With this amount of rain debris flows on burned areas are not out of the question alongside some pooling of water and possible local flooding.

We will keep a close eye on this system going forward.

As soon as the rain clears this morning cooler temperatures will dominate through the weekend. On Monday everything will shift again with a major rain chance moving in lasting into Tuesday. The system is still distant so be sure to stay up to date as the storm gets closer. pic.twitter.com/4lzLsmMqWQ — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 9, 2021

Behind the early week system, more sunny skies are expected.

Have a fantastic Thursday Central Coast and enjoy the rain!