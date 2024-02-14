Mostly clear conditions won't be sticking around for too long

Hello, Central Coast. Happy Tuesday. Here are some of the latest weather headlines occurring across the Central Coast:

-We are expecting to see an increase of marine layer clouds for areas near the coast and valleys later tonight and Wednesday, as onshore flow returns and a weak system approaches.

-A weak system will spread light rain across the Central Coast on late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but some areas could remain dry.

-Temperatures are expected to cool over the weekend with rain expected by Sunday. Periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and high-elevation snow are expected later Sunday through at least Tuesday.

Here’s a look at your KSBY Microclimate Forecast:

Winds are continuing to trend onshore today as a weak system moves into the eastern Pacific and surface pressures fall across the interior. Models have indicated a rapidly deepening marine layer tonight into Wednesday and low cloud coverage is expected to cover most coastal and valley areas by Wednesday morning.

A weak system will be moving into the Central Coast late Wednesday night into Thursday. The highest rainfall is expected to take place along the northwest area of San Luis Obispo County’s coasts and adjacent hills. Most locations can expect a couple hundredths of an inch of rain, more is possible in northern SLO County but that will still be near a quarter inch of rain.

The remainder of Thursday and Friday will be dry with some passing high clouds at times. Light offshore flow will return Friday with some breezy, sub-advisory level northeast winds across the valleys and mountains.

The winds and weak high pressure developing along the West Coast will combine to warm temperatures up a few degrees with some highs around 70 degrees that may occur in the valley areas.

Saturday the real changes begin, a cold front will press in Saturday and bring a round of rain to the region, right on its heels a stronger system will bring in a band of even heavier rain Sunday into Monday. In the aftermath of these systems scattered showers, which will be heavy at times will continue Tuesday through Thursday.

If that sounds like a lot of rain you are right. Current models are expecting inches more rain for the region. The south coast will likely see the bulk thanks to southerly winds.

Have a great day, Central Coast!