Mostly clear skies are expected to stay this upcoming week

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

We have been quite fortunate to get a break from some of the “June Gloom” conditions, as the sunshine has stuck with us for most of the weekend throughout some regions of the Central Coast.

We are expecting to see some cool conditions this upcoming work week. Let’s dive in!

The low clouds have been stubborn to burn off toward the coast today, and earlier this afternoon they continued to linger over the beaches and some of the coastal valleys.

Expect low clouds and fog to be present during the night and morning hours over the beaches and coastal valleys through much of this week, otherwise, skies will be mostly clear.

A broad upper-level trough of low pressure will continue making its way through the west coast tonight and move across the region through Wednesday. This will keep conditions moderately cool for now.

A strong onshore pressure gradient helped clear some of the stubborn clouds this afternoon, as southwest winds will be breezy to gusty across the region.

Temperatures will stay quite cool in the evening hours for the remainder of the week, as projected on the 7-day forecast.

Have a wonderful Father's Day, Central Coast!