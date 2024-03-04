Mostly clear skies, but windy

Today we saw mostly clear skies and moderate to high winds throughout all regions. Temps across the central coast should be about 5 to 15 degrees cooler than normal as a result of the cold storm system.

The High Surf Advisory will lift tomorrow at 9 pm. Monday and Tuesday should be dry with mild temperatures, with rain re-entering the forecast as early as Tuesday night.

Wednesday, we should see some light to moderate rainfall with temps in the low-mid sixties.

Then Thursday through Sunday, we expect dry and clear conditions, along with a gradual increase in temps on Friday (with highs in the mid to upper 60s) and dropping a few degrees or so this weekend (with highs in the mid-60s).