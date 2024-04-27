Mostly clear skies, warm temps, and winds will continue into next week

Hello, Central Coast! It has been a mostly sunny, cloudy, and windy day throughout the area. A Wind Advisory is in place for Santa Barbara County's southcoast until 3 a.m. on Sunday. We are expecting mostly sunny skies for the upcoming workweek.

Here are the latest weather headlines for the Central Coast:

There is a chance that some coastal low clouds and fog may occur each night and morning through late next week. However, mostly clear skies with warmer temperatures will be in the forecast this upcoming workweek. Lastly, gusty west-to-north winds will prevail over the mountains through Monday.

Extended forecast:

Some cumulus clouds appeared across parts of California earlier this afternoon and are expected to dissipate as the day progresses. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies will prevail across the Central Coast through Saturday afternoon.

However, gusty northwest-to-north winds continued Saturday afternoon over the southwest portion of Santa Barbara County’s southcoast and the western Santa Ynez mountains.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Santa Barbara County’s southcoast until 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The beaches and coastal valleys will have breezy to gusty west-to-northwest winds that will prevail this afternoon as onshore flow increases.

Strong and gusty northwest-to-north winds are expected tonight through Monday for the Ventura County mountains and around the I-5 corridor, where gusts of 45 to 50 may occur.

Gusty northwest-to-north winds should also persist at times for the Santa Barbara County mountains and the southwest portion of the southcoast.

Right now, the upper-level trough is departing and will cause temps to be a little warmer than yesterday but remain a few degrees below normal. Highs for Saturday afternoon in the Central Coast inland, beaches, and coastal valleys should reach the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Marine layer low clouds and fog are expected to develop over the coastal waters Saturday night and move into Los Angeles and Ventura counties coast on Sunday morning.

Low clouds should just affect Los Angeles County's coast during the night and morning hours Sunday night through Tuesday morning, as offshore pressure gradients gradually increase and keep the low clouds away from other coastal areas.

Otherwise, mostly clear skies are expected on the Central Coast Sunday through Tuesday.

Weak upper-level ridging will move into southern California tonight and Sunday. The upper-level ridging is expected to persist over the area Sunday night through Tuesday.

Temps are forecast to be near normal to a few degrees above normal through Tuesday. However, Tuesday should be the warmest day overall. Highs for the inland coast, valleys, and lower mountains should reach the 70s to low 80s each day.

Have a wonderful, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclmate App for the latest weather headlines.