Mostly dry conditions with cooler-than-normal temps will continue this weekend

Hello, Central Coast! The rainy weather pattern is gone for now but we are expecting dry conditions this weekend thanks to high pressure.

Daytime highs for our beaches and interior areas will be in the 50s and 60s. Meanwhile, the coastal valleys will see highs ranging in the 60s.

Quiet weather will stick around the Central Coast through Tuesday.

We are expecting a weak offshore flow event, likely peaking for Santa Ana wind-prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties tonight through early Sunday.

With the recent rains and weak offshore flow, there are minimal fire weather concerns.

Temperatures at night will remain chilly with frost/freeze concerns possibly expanding into the coastal valleys at times through Monday.

High clouds have been moving throughout areas of the Central Coast and it may limit the cold concerns through Sunday. However, a break in high clouds may lead to the coldest overnight lows Sunday night into early Monday morning.

As the next shift in the weather pattern arrives next week, we will see an increase of high clouds late Monday with clouds lowering and thickening by Tuesday ahead of our potential first atmospheric river event of the season.

Light rain or drizzle may expand across the Central Coast by Tuesday night.

The southwest portion of the region will likely experience the highest precipitation from a single storm this season with the upcoming storm next week.

Widespread rain may occur sometime Wednesday through Friday.

There is a 30-60 percent chance (highest on the Central Coast) of 2-4 inches of precipitation across the coasts and valleys and 4-8 inches for the foothills and mountains.