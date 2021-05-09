Mostly sunny, breezy Sunday ahead

Offshore gradients helped push aside the marine layer from most areas by early this afternoon, allowing for a sunny Saturday.

The wind advisory along the Santa Barbara County south coast was able to expire but gusty winds may still be a factor later tonight.

Expect Gusty winds across portions of SW California through tonight. Northerly winds in S. Santa Barbara County and the I-5 Corridor. Gusty onshore winds in the Antelope Valley. Gusts 40-50 mph all areas. #CAwx #SoCal #LAwind pic.twitter.com/UK8znneSG7 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 7, 2021

Gusty winds are also still an issue out on the water.

A gale watch is in effect into Monday morning.

Low clouds are possible along the Santa Barbara County south coast late Saturday night, early Sunday morning.

Mostly clear skies are expected Sunday.

Temperatures across the region are several degrees above normal for most areas away from the immediate coast.

Temperatures cool slightly Sunday and continue to cool again Monday.

