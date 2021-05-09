Watch
Mostly sunny, breezy Sunday ahead

Nozomi Baran
Nozomi Baran's photo of Cambria
Posted at 5:26 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 20:27:11-04

Offshore gradients helped push aside the marine layer from most areas by early this afternoon, allowing for a sunny Saturday.

The wind advisory along the Santa Barbara County south coast was able to expire but gusty winds may still be a factor later tonight.

Gusty winds are also still an issue out on the water.

A gale watch is in effect into Monday morning.

Low clouds are possible along the Santa Barbara County south coast late Saturday night, early Sunday morning.

Mostly clear skies are expected Sunday.

Temperatures across the region are several degrees above normal for most areas away from the immediate coast.

Click here for today's highs.

Temperatures cool slightly Sunday and continue to cool again Monday.

Have a great weekend!

