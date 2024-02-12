Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions will last through the midweek

Happy Sunday, Central Coast! Hope you have been enjoying your weekend so far. Here are the latest weather headlines for the Central Coast.

-High pressure will keep dry conditions around with temperatures near to slightly below normal through at least the midweek.

-A wet weather pattern is expected to return next weekend as a series of low-pressure systems move towards the West Coast.

We are expecting to see dry conditions continue through at least mid-week and likely through Friday as a ridge of high pressure remains in place along the West Coast. Offshore flow is expected to weaken and turn lightly onshore on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We have light onshore flow moving through the area this afternoon. Winds are expected to calm down tonight through Monday morning.

The weather for the next few days will be on the cooler side with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are expected to slowly climb with the offshore flow creating some downslope warming. However, most areas are expected to remain at or slightly below normal levels, especially overnight as the drier air will allow temps to fall into the 30s across some coastal and valley areas.

Here’s a look at your KSBY 7-Day Forecast! The shift to onshore flow and the resulting removal of downslope warming will result in a little bit of cooling for coast and valley areas on Tuesday and Wednesday, and we may start to see some areas of stratus near the coast. Otherwise, we are expecting lots of afternoon sunshine with chilly mornings. However, some areas could have some light frost.

Our models show the pattern turning wetter again. There is a chance that more precipitation could return to the Central Coast by next Saturday.

We will continue to track this as we get closer to the upcoming weekend!

