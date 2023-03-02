Much anticipated sunshine takes over today, a few chances for rain in the forecast

Good Morning Central Coast! For the first time in weeks our forecast is starting off with abundant sunshine!

There is a wind warning in place for the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Monica Mountains. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. expected. This will be in place until 4PM Thursday.

There is also a wind advisory for San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, in place until 7pm this evening.

Without the cloud cover that has been so abundant over the last couple of weeks, temperatures fell quickly overnight. There is a frost advisory in place for the beaches and coastal valleys through 10AM. You may need to take a little extra time making sure your windshield is clear for the next couple of hours.

Temperatures by this afternoon will be 5-10 degrees warmer than previous days. Highs may even reach the 60s in some communities.

By the weekend things could take a turn. There is about a 25% chance of rain in SLO and SBA Co on Sunday and Monday as the with a weak weather system extending down the West Coast from the upper-level low off Washington.

Have a great day Central Coast!