Good morning Central Coast and happy Monday!

WE have been looking forward to this storm for quite a while and it has finally brought some heavy rain to the Central Coast. That being said this late season storm is bringing some challenges and potential hazards along with it.

As of 4:30 AM (the radar pictured below) heavy rain was falling along much of the Central Coast.

This story will be updated through the morning with the latest on our storm system and your forecast for the day ahead.