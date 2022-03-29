Watch
Much needed rain brings relief to the Central Coast amid extended drought

Posted at 5:53 AM, Mar 29, 2022
Happy Tuesday Morning Central Coast!
We saw some very much needed rain yesterday, unfortunately it will not be enough to break out of our severe drought conditions.
As far as rain totals go here is what we saw across portions of the Central Coast. The highest totals were seen on south facing slopes and the south coast.

For Tuesday morning, lingering moisture from our rainstorm Monday is bringing a bit of low lying clouds and patchy fog to the Central Coast. This is dropping visibility as you head out the door this morning.

For today temperatures will still be slightly below normal but will be 5-10 degrees above normal.

Have a great day Central Coast!

