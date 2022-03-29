Much needed rain brings relief to the Central Coast amid extended drought

Happy Tuesday Morning Central Coast!

We saw some very much needed rain yesterday, unfortunately it will not be enough to break out of our severe drought conditions.

As far as rain totals go here is what we saw across portions of the Central Coast. The highest totals were seen on south facing slopes and the south coast.

For a look at many more rain totals visit this link!

For Tuesday morning, lingering moisture from our rainstorm Monday is bringing a bit of low lying clouds and patchy fog to the Central Coast. This is dropping visibility as you head out the door this morning.

Good Morning Central Coast! Now that the rainstorm has cleared we are seeing a bit of low cloud and fog due to lingering surface moisture. Today sunny skies will return! pic.twitter.com/4ZVjD41z56 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 29, 2022

For today temperatures will still be slightly below normal but will be 5-10 degrees above normal.

Monday brought chilly conditions with many locations only in the 50s but for Today most temperatures have risen 5-10 degrees but are still below normal for this time of year. pic.twitter.com/ivqCA7BfEK — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 29, 2022

Have a great day Central Coast!