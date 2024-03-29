Multiple advisories, periods of moderate to heavy rain, and gusty winds are in the forecast this weekend

Hello, Central Coast! Expect to see rain in the forecast today and this weekend as previously mentioned in our newscasts. Be sure to keep your jackets and umbrellas handy because periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and advisories are in place for this weekend. Be sure to stay weather-aware!

Here are the latest weather headlines:

An unseasonably cold and vigorous storm system will move into the Central Coast this afternoon and will continue to stay in the region throughout most of the weekend. This storm will bring periods of heavy rain, mountain snow, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lastly, a warming and drying trend will develop by the next workweek.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

A very cold upper low will slowly spin down the coast and will arrive a few miles to the west of Point Conception on Saturday evening. The upper low will then devolve into a trough and progress eastward on Sunday and early Monday.

However, the cold front associated with this front will arrive on the Central Coast later this afternoon. It will then move to the south and east arriving in Ventura County after midnight and LA County around dawn. The front should push east of LA County late Saturday morning. The cold upper low will then approach and slowly swing through Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

Heavy rain ahead and with this front will be accompanied by strong winds, wind warnings, and wind advisories for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties from this afternoon into early Saturday morning.

This front will likely bring about 2/3s of the storm's precipitation totals which will range from 1-3 inches across the coasts/valleys/lower foothills and 3-6 inches for coastal facing higher foothills and mountains. Flood watches cover the area through the weekend due to expected periods of heavy rain that will result in frequent and widespread road flooding as well as additional mud and rock slides.

Snow will be the final concern associated with this event. Snow accumulations above 6000 feet where 1-2 feet of snow are possible, with even higher amounts at the highest peaks. A winter storm warning has been issued for the mountains from SBA County through LA County and is in effect from this evening through Sunday evening.

Max temps will plummet 5 to 10 degrees today with coasts and valley highs ranging only from the upper 50s to the mid-60s. More cooling is expected on Saturday where most high temps will not even touch the 60s. High temps will not change much on Sunday.

As a reminder, don’t forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines, keep your umbrella and jackets close by this weekend, and be weather-aware!

Have a great day, Central Coast!