Near normal temperature through the weekend

The forecast is looking near average going into the weekend, with near normal temperatures across the board. A slight cool down in most areas from this week, before temperatures begin to climb into early next week.

Some overnight cloud and fog expected going into tomorrow morning.

Coastal Areas:

In San Luis Obispo the high tomorrow is 79 before temperatures rise into the low to mid 80's early next week. Mostly sunny skies expected for this weekend.

In Pismo Beach mostly cloudy conditions are expected through the weekend and through most of next week. Tomorrow's high is 60, and Sunday's is 58.

Santa Maria is expecting a high of 73 tomorrow, before warming up into early next week. Some patchy clouds are expected.

In Lompoc 69 is the high tomorrow, and temperatures are expected to stay in the low 70's into early next week.

Santa Barbara is looking at a high of 74 tomorrow, and 74 on Sunday, before warming up early next week. Sunny skies are in the forecast there.

In Arroyo Grande the high is 67 tomorrow, and 64 on Sunday. Some lower laying clouds anticipated for the weekend, but not into early next week. Temperatures should rise to the low 70's next week.

62 is the high in Cambria tomorrow, followed by 60 on Sunday. Some fog expected this weekend, but not so much into early next week.

In Morro Bay the high is 62 for the weekend, before temperatures rise into the mid to high 60's early next week.

Inland Areas:

Santa Ynez has a high of 86 on Saturday and Sunday, before temperatures rise into early next week.

Paso Robles in the low 90s for the weekend, and potentially reaching triple digits early next week.

Cuyama can expect 91 for the high tomorrow, and a slight warm up into early next week.

In Atascadero tomorrow will have a high of 87, and 88 on Sunday before jumping up into the 90s early next week.

Additional Information:

Hazardous heat is expected in the inland valley areas on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

There are no advisories in effect currently, but there is some strong gusts expected in the Gaviota Pass area, so there is potential for another wind advisory in that area tomorrow night into Sunday morning.