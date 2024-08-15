Near normal temps before a slight cool down this weekend

Daytime highs will be near normal for most areas through the weekend.

Early next week temperatures will start to warm up.

Tonight you can expect patchy overnight into the morning low clouds, and fog that will impact the coastal areas.

Gusty winds will continue overnight in Southwest Santa Barbara County, and the wind advisory will continue to be in effect through 3 am tomorrow morning.

Coastal Areas:

Lompoc will see fog, and patchy clouds to start the day through early next week, with the high tomorrow being 71, and weekend temps sitting around there.

In Santa Maria, there will be some patchy cloud coverage and fog, but that will clear into early next week. Tomorrow's high is 75 degrees, and there will be a slight cool down for Saturday and Sunday before things heat up into early next week.

In Pismo Beach tomorrow and into the weekend will see temps in the high 50s before warming up into the low 60s next week.

San Luis Obispo can expect high 70s going into the weekend, before the mid to high 80s next week. Tomorrow's high is 83 degrees with some fog.

In Arroyo Grande, tomorrow will have a high of 68 degrees, with a slight drop over the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low 70's early next week.

Santa Barbara will have a high of 77 degrees tomorrow and will be in the mid-70s over the weekend.

Morro Bay will be around 66 degrees tomorrow before cooling off into the low 60s over the weekend.

In Cambria, temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-60s through the weekend before warming up a bit next week.

Valley Areas:

In Santa Ynez patchy clouds are expected through the weekend, followed by clear skies early next week. The high tomorrow is 89 before a slight cool into the mid 80s this weekend. Temps will rise next week.

In Paso Robles, there won't be much cloud coverage, and it will be warm. Tomorrow's high is 98, but there will be some relief this weekend when temps drop into the low 90s. Early next week temperatures are expected to return to the high 90s.

In Cuyama temperatures are in the low to mid 90's with only a slight drop this weekend. Tomorrow's high is 94 degrees.

In Atascadero, tomorrow's high will be 95 degrees, and temperatures are expected to drop into the high 80's for the weekend. Temperatures will rise early next week.

One thing to look out for next week is the potential for triple digits returning to the interior valley areas.