Near-record cold across the Central Coast Thursday Morning

We are starting off the morning with extremely cold temperatures near records for those coldest points. Some of the interior valleys even reached into the teens in the pre-dawn hours. This cold weather is all from the storm we saw early this week that even brought some snow to the Central Coast. Here is a look at one of our viewer photos when snow was falling in the interior valleys.

Thursday morning brought many advisories to the Central Coast for the freezing temperatures.

By the mid-morning hours, temperatures will be on the rise once again with some areas reaching up to 60 for their daytime highs.

We will continue to warm up a little each day. Friday morning will be another cold one. It will be a couple of degrees warmer in the morning but it has also prompted a freeze advisory along our coastal valleys until 9:00 AM Friday with more frost possible.

The warming trend will continue eventually reaching the 60s by the weekend and into the 70s by early next week.

Today we are seeing the coldest conditions of the season so far, many of the interior valleys were in the teens this morning. We will slowly warm up to the 60s by the weekend and the 70s by next week. pic.twitter.com/j3kMCEeJNx — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 24, 2022

